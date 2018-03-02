Soria can’t get an out in first outing as Dodgers defeat White Sox

GLENDALE, Ariz. — Joakim Soria’s Cactus League debut with the White Sox went about as bad as it could, and the Los Angeles Dodgers held on for a 7-6 victory over the White Sox Friday at Camelback Ranch.

Dodgers win game, trade: At least on this day, in a landslide, as veteran closer candidate Joakim Soria faced five hitters and allowed two singles, two doubles and a homer in his first outing. The homer was to infielder Jake Peter, whom the Sox (4-4) gave up in a three-team deal bringing Soria from the Royals and left-hander Luis Avilan from the Dodgers. It was Peter’s second three-run homer in two days. A footnote: Sox outfielders Avisail Garcia and Adam Engel both raised both objected, raising their arms to claim it was a ground-rule double but to no avail.

Mean Jeanmar, again: As alarming as Soria’s outing was (granted, it’s early), right-hander Jeanmar Gomez was a silver lining, pitching two innings of one-hit ball (single) with two strikeouts, albeit against mostly Dodgers prospects. Gomez, 30, who posted 37 saves as a Phillies closer in 2016, has struck out seven and walked none while allowing one hit over three appearances and four innings this spring. He signed a minor league deal with an invite to spring training during the offseason.

For starters: Miguel Gonzalez worked around four hits and a walk to pitch two scoreless innings.

Joakim Soria poses during Photo Day on February 21, 2018 in Glendale, Arizona. (Getty Images)

A one hour, 15 minute inning: You read that right. It took the Dodgers (four runs) and the Sox (three) that much time to put crooked numbers on the board in a third inning that would not end. Injury delays for Dodgers right-hander Tom Koehler (shoulder) and plate umpire Tony Randazzo (who’s OK after he left game on cart after being struck near the neck by pitch) were factors. The game ended after three hours, 44 minutes, ironically capped by Sox infield prospect and Olympic speedskating silver medalist Eddy Alvarez’ swift home run trot with two out in the bottom of the ninth.

On deck: White Sox at Royals, Surprise, Michael Kopech vs. Ian Kennedy, 2:05. Carson Fulmer Sunday vs. Padres, Dylan Cease Monday at A’s.