Source: Jimmy Butler hopes to be ready for playoffs after suffering knee injury

MINNEAPOLIS – According to a source close to the situation, Jimmy Butler is still unclear on exactly how long a torn right meniscus will keep him sidelined, but the goal is for him “to be right for the playoffs.’’

The former Bull injured the knee in Friday night’s loss to Houston, and had the MRI done on Saturday when the team returned in the early afternoon.

Butler is scheduled to be at the game with the Bulls, but unlikely to meet with the media.