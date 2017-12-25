Source: Nikola Mirotic is still willing to waive his no-trade clause

Nikola Mirotic and Bobby Portis have still not spoken away from the court.

The two Bulls players possibly never will at this point in the wake of their Oct. 17 practice altercation that put Mirotic in the hospital and on the sideline for the first 23 regular-season games.

And the organization is fine with that, especially because the two communicate on the court where it matters most.

While the dislike between the two is seemingly no longer a topic for conversation publicly with most members of the franchise, however, it doesn’t mean it won’t impact the roster.

According to a Bulls source, Mirotic and his camp have still let it be known to the front office that he would waive his no-trade clause if it meant being dealt to a playoff contender when he’s eligible to be moved in mid-January.

It’s an option that the Bulls are now taking much more seriously, especially because of how well Mirotic has been playing since his return.

Even with having an off night in the loss to Boston on Saturday – nine points and nine rebounds on 3-for-10 shooting – the fourth-year stretch-four was averaging a career-best 17.9 points and 7.6 rebounds while shooting 51 percent from the field and 48 percent from three-point range.

Yes, the sample size is small, but Mirotic’s added weight gain in the offseason, as well as his new-found confidence, looks to have staying power.

If the Bulls could get a mid to late first-round draft pick for Mirotic – still a big if – expect the 26-year-old to be moved sooner than later.

Until then Mirotic remains in a win-win.

If he’s traded? Great. If he stays? He’s in an offense that is finally Mirotic friendly, and that’s why he goes out of his way to credit coach Fred Hoiberg.

“We are playing fun basketball,’’ Mirotic said. “There are a lot of young guys, not many guys that want to play iso [isolation], so it’s simple basketball, fun basketball, and I think this is an area [Hoiberg] feels comfortable.

“He’s going to put all the pieces in the right situation and find the best role for guys, and he’s been figuring out how we can play with each other. I give Fred a lot of credit. This is how he’s wanted to play.’’

So why should the Bulls move the best player they have going lately?

There’s 10 reasons, and 10 too many as far as the front office is concerned. Before Mirotic’s return the Bulls were 3-20, had the worst record in the league and were positioning themselves to have the most lottery balls in the hopper.

Nine games with Mirotic has improved them to 10-22, now sitting with the fourth-worst record in the league. In other words, Mirotic is single-handedly messing the rebuild up, and that’s not even considering that Zach LaVine is close to returning.

According to Hoiberg, the likes of VP of basketball operations John Paxson and president and COO Michael Reinsdorf have let the coach know that they like the way the team has been competing this season.

“They like the way we’re competing,’’ Hoiberg said of the talks he’s had with his bosses. “Even when we had the tough stretch of losing 10 in a row we were still going out and playing hard and playing the right way, competing every night.’’

That they do. Competing is good. It’s the winning they would like to see less of.

Moving Mirotic will help in that department.