Sources: Bulls GM Gar Forman was the main force behind Fred Hoiberg’s firing

The narrative on Fred Hoiberg’s firing earlier this week continues taking on a life of its own, especially under the spotlight of the national media.

The easy storyline now is that Hoiberg lost the locker room, despite players continuing to come out and shoot that down like Bobby Portis did on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the front office has done very little to step in and throw a life preserver in the direction of their former coach, instead letting the narrative become reality.

And good reason why.

The Sun-Times has learned from multiple sources that it wasn’t the locker room that Hoiberg lost, but in fact a relationship with general manager Gar Forman.

According to sources, Hoiberg was approached by several key players during the 2016-17 playoff season, including the likes of Jimmy Butler and Dwyane Wade, and told that they didn’t want Forman around them or part of the traveling party because of the distrust they had in him.

According to one player, Forman was even trying to draw up plays for the team to run, “that looked straight out of some high school [bleep], man.’’

Wanting to do right by his players, Hoiberg took the complaints above Forman’s head, and when Forman heard about it he was irate enough to want to remove Hoiberg from his post immediately.

Coincidentally, it was around that time that Forman was no longer around the team like he had been in the past, and also stopped being the public face with the media.

Forman was talked down from that ledge, especially with the amount of money still owed to Hoiberg at the time, but the feeling was he was just waiting for the right opportunity to push the fire button.

It came last weekend, even blindsiding Hoiberg with the timing.

The Sun-Times reported that Hoiberg was under the belief that he was being closely evaluated, but would have the opportunity to not only have Lauri Markkanen back from a season-long right elbow injury, but also have Kris Dunn (left knee) and Portis (right knee) back.

None of that happen, with VP of basketball John Paxson insisting that the locker room was without “spirit and energy.’’

Zach LaVine came out on Tuesday and said he thought the spirit was fine, and Portis reiterated that before the game with Boston.

“I don’t think we lost our spirit,’’ Portis said. “When you’re going through a tough stretch, losing four, five, six games in-a-row, obviously it’s hard. Think about it, it’s hard to win in this league, especially being a young team, so it’s hard to be in games and it becomes a loss.

“Obviously, I feel like everybody in this locker room respected Fred and who he was. He’s a players’ coach, lets guys go out there and do what they do, get better. Me personally, he helped me develop my game a lot, so I credit a lot of things towards him. To say that he lost the respect of the locker room, I don’t think that’s a good way to put it.’’

Even new coach Jim Boylen defended the idea that Hoiberg lost the locker room.

“I don’t believe that he lost the locker room,’’ Boylen said. “I do believe that I’m handling the locker room differently.

“It doesn’t mean better, worse, whatever, we’re different people. Fred and I are very close and spent a lot of time together, and I’m going to miss that relationship. But I’ve got a job to do. Reinsdorfs have given me this responsibility, and I think Fred understands that. Is it raw right now? It’s raw, man, it’s really raw, but I’ve got a job to do. You don’t think I’m not thinking about it?’’