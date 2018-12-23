Sources: Jabari Parker is disconnected from team, as Bulls win without him

CLEVELAND – The long hesitation to answer said it all.

Forget the fact that multiple sources have recently told the Sun-Times just how much of a disconnect there currently is between coach Jim Boylen and disgruntled forward Jabari Parker.

“From my seat, he needs to lock into practicing hard, playing hard and honoring the values of the team, which I’ve set forth for the team,’’ Boylen said on Sunday, when asked if he felt Parker was connected to the team these days.

A response that came after some thought, and some serious pause.

“Every day is an opportunity to do that,’’ Boylen said. “Every day, that’s a conscious decision to support what the team is doing – every day by everybody. … We got a lot of guys doing that right now.’’

Maybe, except one, evident by the 112-92 win over Cleveland, which just so happened to be the third win for the Bulls (9-25) in the last five games.

Sources have indicated that Parker has all but checked out, hoping a trade elsewhere was imminent. The problem for the former Simeon High School standout is that hasn’t been the case.

While the Bulls have started dialogue on moving Parker and his two-year, $40-million contract – there is a team-option on year two – and there are a few teams rumored to have interest, the market is still relatively frigid.

Not that the Bulls are operating from a position of strength, either, especially considering Parker’s standing right now.

Milwaukee let him walk out the door for nothing this summer and are playing better for it, while his hometown team was fed up with him after basically a few weeks into training camp.

That doesn’t exactly scream “highly sought after trade asset.’’

“What I do is give all our guys my expectations,’’ Boylen said about the Parker situation. “How I feel they can help the team, what I think they need to do better. What they do well. And [Parker] knows what my expectations are, and he needs to be available when called upon.

“Everybody has choices and they can make those choices if they want, but what we hope is that he improves, that he works, that he grows, and that he locks in to maybe the things he can do better and things that help the team.’’

There’s actions behind those words for Boylen.

Case in point was Sunday, as Parker was available after missing the last few games with a stomach virus, but stayed put on the bench the entire game, behind the likes of rookie Chandler Hutchison and Antonio Blakeney, and didn’t even see the floor in mop-up time like Cristiano Felicio and Rawle Alkins.

And like the Bucks, the Bulls seem to be better without Parker.

Then again, now that Lauri Markkanen is over his elbow injury and has his legs underneath him, they’re better period.

For the first time in his career, Markkanen has now strung together back-to-back 30-point games, putting up 32 in the win over the Magic and 31 against the Cavs.

“We just tried to stick together,’’ Markkanen said. “Getting my conditioning back, I’m not getting tired as quickly and that way I have more fire in my legs when I shoot the ball. It just helps on everything, just to get that rhythm back.’’

No one appreciates that more than Boylen.

“He’s learned something in the last 10 days in that he controls more of it than we do,’’ Boylen said of Markkanen. “He controls more of the force he plays with, and energy, and toughness, and grit than we do. With all the talent he has, he has to do that, and he’s done it.’’

A lesson Parker has not followed.