South Carolina governor issues ‘Stand for Flag’ proclamation ahead of Super Bowl

South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster issued a proclamation Monday for residents to stand during the national anthem on Super Bowl Sunday.

McMaster posted his proclamation in a tweet Monday to encourage people to stand for the Super Bowl LII national anthem out of respect for veterans.

“I ask that all South Carolinians show the world our state’s resolute commitment to supporting our troops by standing for the national anthem wherever you watch the Super Bowl with your loved ones this Sunday,” McMaster wrote in a tweet with his proclamation attached.

“I, Henry McMaster, Governor of the great state of South Carolina, do hereby proclaim February 4, 2018, as ‘Stand for the Flag Super Bowl Sunday’ throughout the state and encourage all South Carolinians to stand for the national anthem before Super Bowl LII to honor the services and sacrifices of generations of men and women of the United States Armed Forces,” the proclamation reads.

The governor’s action is a direct response to the NFL’s anthem protest, which stems from free-agent quarterback Colin Kaepernick’s protest in 2016 when he took a knee to protest against police violence, specifically against African-Americans and people of color.

Although there is no clear protest planned for the Super Bowl, the league has been under fire all season — most notably by President Donald Trump — for allowing players to take a seat or kneel during the anthem, which is played before every game.

