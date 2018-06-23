Sox blow lead as Dylan Covey exits with injury, lose 7-6 to A’s

Dylan Covey felt something funny near his groin after throwing a pitch in the fourth inning Saturday.

The sensation wasn’t painful, but it was nagging. By the fifth, Covey realized the problem was not going away.

“I was bracing every pitch for something,” said Covey, who walked a batter in the fifth and worked a 2-1 count to the next batter before walking off the mound with trainer Herm Schneider. “It was affecting the quality of my pitches.”

Now, the White Sox must brace to find out whether Covey will miss time because of the injury.

Coaches, teammates and trainers visit with Dylan Covey, who left Saturday's game because of a groin injury.

More disappointment followed Covey’s early departure as the Sox squandered a five-run lead and lost 7-6 to the A’s. The Sox lost for the ninth time in their past 10 contests and fell to 7-16 in one-run games.

The team’s medical staff will re-evaluate Covey on Sunday to determine his status going forward. He has provided a bright spot for the Sox rotation this season with a 3-2 record and a 3.45 ERA in eight starts.

Rick Renteria said there was no debate to pull Covey and replace him with veteran right-hander Chris Volstad.

“Any time you lose your starter in any situation, in particular for an injury, you feel it,” Renteria said. “But everybody’s got to pick up the slack. I thought in essence that they did. Gave up a run here or there, but we were still in the ballgame. I thought everybody did what they needed to do to minimize damage from that point on.”

A routine fly ball to right field spoiled the day for the Sox.

The score was tied at 6 in the top of the eighth when A’s hitter Stephen Piscotty hit a high fly toward right fielder Avisail Garcia. But Garcia lost the ball in the sun, and it landed several feet away as Piscotty easily headed to second.

One batter later, pinch hitter Nick Martini drove a pitch from Juan Minaya up the middle for his first big league hit. Piscotty scored from second base as teammates cheered for Martini, who grew up in suburban Crystal Lake.

Renteria has harped on the importance of focus this season, but he said Garcia fell victim to a helpless scenario.

“He just lost it,” Renteria said. “He didn’t see it. Everybody was trying to communicate and point it out. Once he recognized where he was at, he kind of spun out a little bit and wasn’t able to recover. He just lost it in the sky.

“You can’t do anything about that. That’s just baseball. It happens.”

The loss spoiled a good day at the plate for Tim Anderson, who celebrated his 25th birthday with a three-run shot to right field in the first. Anderson has homered in back-to-back games and has 13 long balls on the season.

Yoan Moncada, Jose Abreu and Kevan Smith also drove in one run apiece for the Sox.

Anderson said he took pride in going deep to the opposite field, even if a steady breeze helped the ball clear the fence.

“It was a birthday gift to myself, I guess,” Anderson said. “It was a good pitch, though. I was able to handle it and drive it out of the park. I’ve just got to keep working.”

Meanwhile, Covey hopes to heal fast.

“I don’t know if any of you saw my warmups in the fifth, but they were like all in the dirt,” Covey said. “I was bracing for the feeling. It was just me overcompensating and trying not to have it be more serious.

“It was a good decision to take me out of there.”