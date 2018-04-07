White Sox demote reliever Juan Minaya to Class AAA after four-walk outing

The White Sox optioned reliever Juan Minaya to Class AAA Charlotte after their 6-1 loss Saturday to the Tigers at Guaranteed Rate Field.

Minaya walked four batters and allowed a run without getting an out in the ninth inning. He has appeared in three games this season, allowing three runs and five walks in one inning.

‘‘We were hoping he was going to have a good one today,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. ‘‘We just needed to make a move, see if we can get him back on track.’’

Renteria said Minaya, who was 3-2 with a 4.53 ERA in 43‰ innings last season, hasn’t looked confident and isn’t attacking the strike zone.

‘‘In the spring, we just wanted to get him ready to break with us and then give him an opportunity to show us the same stuff he did last year,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘It just didn’t work out. There was no argument with him right now.’’

Gold medalist comes home

U.S. women’s hockey gold medalist Kendall Coyne shot a ceremonial first pitch with her stick before the game.

Coyne set the ball on the mound and flicked it with her stick to Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez behind home plate, eliciting cheers from fans who braved the cold weather to attend.

Coyne won a gold medal at the 2018 Winter Olympics, but she said the first pitch was a thrill.

‘‘It’s a tremendous honor,’’ said Coyne, who grew up in Orland Park and attended Sandburg High School. ‘‘Diehard Sox fan, born and raised. I just saw [former outfielder Magglio Ordonez], and I was like, ‘O-E-O!’ when I bumped into him.’’

Coyne, 25, played softball as a kid and said she fondly remembers the Sox’ 2005 World Series title. She said she is taking a break from hockey for now and planning her wedding this summer to Michael Schofield, an offensive lineman for the Chargers.

Almost a record

The 32-degree temperature at game time was tied for the third-coldest for a Sox home game since at least 1990.

The coldest Sox home game since 1990 was 31 degrees, which happened twice during the 2007 season.

Jones feeling good

Renteria said reliever Nate Jones feels good after three relief appearances, including back-to-back games Wednesday and Thursday. Jones, who recovered from nerve-repositioning surgery in his right elbow in the offseason, has allowed one run in 3„ innings.

Renteria said the Sox will continue to monitor Jones’ health.

‘‘He’s had no issues so far,’’ Renteria said. ‘‘His body tells him what he’s capable of doing. We’re going to continue to ask plenty of questions and make sure he’s OK.’’