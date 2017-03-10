Sox prospect’s sister reported dead after Vegas shooting: reports

Michael Duarte shared pictures of his sister and girlfriend after Christiana was reported missing after the Las Vegas shooting. | Michael Duarte/Twitter

A country music festival turned into a war zone after a man began shooting toward the outdoor concert venue from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.

Christiana Duarte, 21, has been confirmed as one of the at least 59 left dead after the Las Vegas shooting, according to multiple California news outlets. She’s the sister of White Sox prospect Michael Duarte.

A Redondo Beach native, Duarte was in the concert crowd with her brother’s girlfriend, Ariel Romero, according to the LA Times.

Romero’s brother, Elias tweeted Monday that his sister was “awaiting surgery.”

I ask that you please pray for my sister, Ariel who is my best friend in the whole world. She was wounded last night and is awaiting surgery pic.twitter.com/Rlv1VJ9DD6 — Elias Romero🤙🏽 (@eliasfooo) October 2, 2017

Michael, who was selected in the 23rd round from UC Irvine in the 2017 draft, had posted a series of pictures with Christiana and Romero on Twitter.

Before news broke of Christiana’s death Tuesday afternoon, friends and families took to social media asking for help locating her.

IF ANYONE IN VEGAS AT THE CONCERT HAS SEEN MY COUSIN PLEASE POST ME YOUR INFO. SHE IS MISSING !! PLEASE!!!! pic.twitter.com/moEjyWvxfd — MY (@TheKidMY3) October 2, 2017

Christiana recently graduated from the University of Arizona and started a job with the Los Angeles Kings, who asked the public on Twitter to help locate her.