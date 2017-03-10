A country music festival turned into a war zone after a man began shooting toward the outdoor concert venue from the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay.
Christiana Duarte, 21, has been confirmed as one of the at least 59 left dead after the Las Vegas shooting, according to multiple California news outlets. She’s the sister of White Sox prospect Michael Duarte.
A Redondo Beach native, Duarte was in the concert crowd with her brother’s girlfriend, Ariel Romero, according to the LA Times.
Romero’s brother, Elias tweeted Monday that his sister was “awaiting surgery.”
Michael, who was selected in the 23rd round from UC Irvine in the 2017 draft, had posted a series of pictures with Christiana and Romero on Twitter.
Before news broke of Christiana’s death Tuesday afternoon, friends and families took to social media asking for help locating her.
UPDATE: it seems that Ariel may have been mistaken for Chrissy and she may still be missing, but details are few and scrambled. Waiting for confirmation from her family. KEEP PRAYING. . . . PLEASE if anyone has seen Chrissy reach out!! @chrissyyyduarte LAST SEEN at Route 91 Harvest #missingperson #route91harvest #lasvegas #lasvegasshooting #activeshooter #help #missing @route91harvest
Christiana recently graduated from the University of Arizona and started a job with the Los Angeles Kings, who asked the public on Twitter to help locate her.