White Sox ship Dioner Navarro to Blue Jays

Dioner Navarro periodically glanced at his cell phone and joked with teammate Todd Frazier about the oldies music playing in the White Sox clubhouse before Friday’s game.

Less than an hour later, Sox general manager Rick Hahn informed Navarro that he had been traded.

The Sox shipped Navarro to the Toronto Blue Jays in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Colton Turner. The trade cleared a spot on the 25-man roster for the Sox to activate Alex Avila from the 15-day disabled list.

Sox general manager Rick Hahn said the team might not be finished making moves before the end of the month. However, any player on the 40-man roster must clear waivers for a trade to occur.

CHICAGO, IL - JULY 26: Dioner Navarro #27 (L) of the Chicago White Sox and Adam Eaton #1 (R) celebrate their win over the Chicago Cubs at U.S. Cellular Field on July 26, 2016 in Chicago, Illinois. The Chicago White Sox won 3-0. (Photo by Jon Durr/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 607682327

“We’re continuing to have conversations with a handful of clubs on a handful of players,” Hahn said. “The firm deadline being Aug. 31, there’s still some time between now and then. We’ll see what happens.”

Navarro, 32, hit .210 with six home runs and 32 RBIs in 85 games after signing a one-year deal with the Sox in December. He started the season in a platoon role but earned more playing time as Avila battled hamstring injuries.

The trade creates more playing time for Avila and rookie Omar Narvaez as the season’s final month approaches. Narvaez, who started Friday, has impressed teammates and coaches during his brief stint with the team.

“Omar has done a nice job putting himself on the map playing a role here over the next few years, and this should likely give him a few more opportunities over the next four or five weeks to play on a regular basis,” Hahn said.

The Sox’ long-term answer behind the plate likely is Zack Collins, the team’s 2016 first-round pick. Collins entered Friday hitting .255 with six home runs and 17 RBIs in 28 games with Single-A Winston-Salem.

New face

Turner, 25, will join the bullpen for Double-A Birmingham. He went 3-1 with a 1.33 ERA in 44 relief appearances this season with Single-A Lansing, Single-A Dunedin and Double-A New Hampshire in Toronto’s minor-league system.

Hahn said Turner hit 95 mph with his fastball and showed good command. The 6-foot-3, 215-pound southpaw notched 70 strikeouts in 54 innings and limited right-handed hitters to a .144 average (19-for-132).

“You can obviously see from the numbers he has done impressive work against righties for a left-handed reliever, which is nice to see,” Hahn said.

These go to… 11?

Sox left-hander Jose Quintana finally can stop worrying about reaching double-digit victories in a season.

“Now, I’m going to focus and try to get more than 10 — the more I can do to help my team,” Quintana said.

The fifth-year veteran will try to earn his 11th victory Saturday when he takes the mound against Seattle. He has not allowed more than three earned runs in seven consecutive starts.

“I’m trying to attack really early, throw strikes and get those outs quick,” Quintana said.