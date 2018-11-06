Sox show championship faith in Rick Renteria, quietly extend manager’s contract

CARLSBAD, Calif. – One day after the Cubs said their manager will play out the final year of his contract without an extension, the White Sox revealed Tuesday that they have already, quietly extended the contract of Sox manager Rick Renteria.

“We don’t tend to advertise these things,” said Sox general manager Rick Hahn during a media session Tuesday at the general managers meetings. “We extended him a while back.”

That was as specific as Hahn would get, refusing also to say how long the extension is.

“I know it’s been in a story in the local market recently, but from my standpoint the length of contracts for pro sports executives or managers isn’t really that relevant,” said Hahn.

That’s not true of course. It’s especially relevant in this case because it signals the club’s intentions for leadership of its competitive rebuild, specifically its faith in Renteria as a potential playoff manager.

Renteria, who was fired by the Cubs after his first season as a big-league manager in 2014 to make room for Joe Maddon, originally signed a three-year deal with the Sox, through 2019, reportedly worth $3.6 million (including $1.3 million for next season).