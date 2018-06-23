White Sox notebook: Miguel Gonzalez, Nicky Delmonico injury updates

White Sox right-hander Miguel Gonzalez can think of better things to do than spend two-plus months on the disabled list.

‘‘It’s tough mentally, physically,’’ said Gonzalez, who has been sidelined by inflammation in his right rotator cuff. ‘‘But now that I’m ready to go, I’m 100 percent, I’m excited to get out there again.’’

Gonzalez is slated to start Sunday for Class AAA Charlotte as he begins a rehab assignment. He expects to make three or four minor-league starts as he builds arm strength and stamina.

Gonzalez has logged only 12 1/3 innings in three starts this season for the Sox and hasn’t pitched since April 17. His goal for his first outing at Charlotte is to throw about 45 pitches in three innings. One of his priorities will be to fine-tune his curveball.

Miguel Gonzalez pitches in April against the Tampa Bay Rays. The 34-year-old has been sidelined for more than two months because of injury but hopes to return soon.

‘‘I’ve got the feel for it now,’’ Gonzalez said. ‘‘I’m definitely going to be throwing it down there more than any of my other pitches just because that’s a big difference from my curveball to my fastball. That’s, like, a 20 mph difference, and that’s where you want to be. That’s a key pitch for me.’’

Despite being sidelined, Gonzalez has contributed by serving as a mentor to some of the Sox’ younger pitchers.

‘‘A bunch of guys come to me and ask me: ‘How do you do it, coming to the ballpark happy, working out hard to get better every day?’ ’’ Gonzalez said. ‘‘I just tell them it’s part of our job to come here and be excited. We have that privilege where a lot of people would like to play where we do, especially at this level. They ask me different questions every day, and on a daily basis we learn something new.’’

Waiting game

Outfielder Nicky Delmonico has started to hit off a tee as he works his way back from a broken bone in his right hand.

Delmonico suffered the injury when he was hit by a fastball from Rangers left-hander Matt Moore on May 18. He was projected to miss four to six weeks, but he might be out longer.

‘‘We still have him staying away from anything that might put him in contact, in harm’s way,’’ manager Rick Renteria said. ‘‘That’s still an area that’s very sensitive.’’

Delmonico hit .224 with one home run and seven RBI in 37 games before he was injured.

Local connection

A’s outfielder Nick Martini grew up a Cubs fan but attended plenty of Sox games as a kid from Crystal Lake.

On Saturday, Martini watched the Sox play from the visitors’ dugout as family members watched from the stands.

The A’s promoted Martini, 27, before the game, and he delivered a go-ahead pinch single in the eighth inning. Teammates retrieved the ball to commemorate his first hit in the major leagues.

‘‘I’m still kind of in the moment, to be honest with you,’’ Martini said afterward. ‘‘It’s all still really new to me and fresh. It’s definitely exciting.’’

Martini starred at Prairie Ridge before playing at Kansas State. Another Prairie Ridge alum, Kevin Kaczmarski, made his major-league debut Friday with the Mets.