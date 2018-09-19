‘Space Jam 2’ starring LeBron James teased with Ryan Coogler as producer

Everybody get up, it’s time to slam now: It appears “Space Jam 2” is really happening this time, and LeBron James landed a big-time name to help produce the project in “Black Panther” director Ryan Coogler.

SpringHill Entertainment tweeted out an image Wednesday featuring a locker room with stalls for James, Coogler, Bugs Bunny and slated director Terence Nance, who will team up to bring a sequel to the beloved 1996 cult classic to the screen. The Hollywood Reporter is also reporting that James tabbed Coogler for the position because the Lakers star “loved his vision” for the film.

A sequel to the original “Space Jam,” which starred Michael Jordan and a host of “Looney Tunes” heroes battling the evil “Mon-Stars” in an epic basketball game, has been rumored for years. Back in 2016, it was reported that Justin Lin had signed on to co-write the script, which was part an ongoing saga of on-and-off again stories about whether a James-led movie would come to fruition.

However, the tweet above is as close as we’ve seen to an official announcement that “Space Jam 2” is happening, and the attachment of a name like Coogler should give it weight to happen. Coogler’s last film, “Black Panther,” grossed over $1.3 billion globally as one of the most successful movies of all-time.

Production is slated for 2019 during the NBA offseason, per the Hollywood Reporter.