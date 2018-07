Spain eliminated from World Cup, loses to Russia in penalty shootout

Sergio Ramos of Spain looks dejected following the 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia Round of 16 match between Spain and Russia at Luzhniki Stadium on July 1, 2018 in Moscow, Russia. | Matthias Hangst/Getty Images

MOSCOW — Spain eliminated from World Cup, loses to host Russia in penalty shootout.

Russia advanced to the World Cup quarterfinals after beating 2010 champion Spain on penalties in their round of 16 game.

The game finished 1-1 after extra time, and goalkeeper Igor Akinfeev made two key saves to help Russia win the shootout 4-3.