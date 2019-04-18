Sports media notebook: Score beats ESPN, Red Stars on NBCSCH, ‘Sox Talk’ to TV

The Score held a sizable lead over sports-talk rival ESPN 1000 in the Nielsen winter radio ratings book released this week. In the key demographic of men ages 25-54, the Score ranked sixth and ESPN tied for 15th in the market from 6 a.m. to midnight Monday through Sunday.

The winter book dates from Jan. 3 to March 27. It ended one day before The Score began broadcasting Cubs games regularly and the station changed its schedule to air Laurence Holmes’ show from noon to 2 p.m.

Nielsen doesn’t allow publication of audience shares specific to demographic information. It does allow rankings or a characterization of the data to be published.

During prime listening hours, 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. weekdays, The Score tied for fourth and ESPN ranked 11th in the demographic. The tightest battle was during afternoon drive, from 2 to 6 p.m., where “McNeil and Parkins” ranked fifth and “Waddle and Silvy” tied for seventh.

The Score’s local morning show continues to dominate ESPN’s national show. “Mully and Haugh” ranked third and “Golic and Wingo” ninth, but the ratings gap was much wider.

From 9 a.m. to noon, “Bernstein and McKnight” ranked ninth and “Kap and Co.” 17th, although that ratings gap is closer. From noon to 2 p.m., the last hour of “Bernstein and McKnight” and the first hour of “McNeil and Parkins” ranked sixth and “Carmen and Jurko” 14th.

Red Stars games on NBC Sports Chicago

NBC Sports Chicago will broadcast every remaining Red Stars game this season, beginning with the home opener against Portland Thorns FC at 2:30 p.m. Saturday on NBCSCH Plus. Of the Stars’ remaining 23 games, seven will air on NBCSCH+, and one will air on next-day delay.

The Stars opened the National Women’s Soccer League season with a 1-1 draw April 13 at North Carolina.

White Sox podcast heads to TV

The NBCSCH podcast “White Sox Talk” will air as a half-hour TV show at 7 p.m. every Sunday, beginning April 28. Host and Sox reporter Chuck Garfien and a rotating panel of Sox experts from the network will discuss aspects of the team on and off the field. The show also will include interviews with Sox players, coaches and executives and other baseball insiders.