Spring fishing, really sorta: Chicago fishing

I suspect this coming weekend will be the breakout weekend of the spring for Chicago fishing. Mark my words. (And make sure you buy the new license.)

Finally, spring will arrive, I swear, later this week and greatly alter conditions and fishing for this sprawling raw-file Midwest Fishing Report.

Photo is from Saturday–nasty weather and all–at the 12th annual Henry’s Spring Coho Derby at Navy Pier when 21 coho and browns were caught.

LAKEFRONT

Seems like a good weekend to feature the Illinois lakefront. I suspect it will be hopping this weekend.

CHICAGO: Chris Ranney messaged:

Hey Mr Bowman… Just wanted to let you know the big Browns are back in .. We caught multiples in the 8-12lb and bent a hook straight and broke one off in the 20 lb class… Coho were everywhere as well

That showed Saturday, nasty weather (22 mph NE winds & 24 degrees, ice on the pier) and all during the 12th annual Henry’s Spring Coho Derby at Navy Pier. Mike Fogarty won the rod-and-reel with an 8.35-pound brown; Greg Cargile won powerline with a limit (four coho, a brown) at 22.1 pounds, including big fish (brown) of 14.6 pounds. Minnow bite was key. Most of the 21 fish caught were coho.

WAUKEGAN: Lori Ralph at the Salmon Stop texted shore fishermen getting coho and browns off the pier, should be shallow when boaters start to get out.

SMELT NETTING: Netting for smelt runs through April 30 on the Chicago lakefront. Regulations are the same for the Chicago Parks. Nets may go in at 7 p.m. Netters must be out of the parks by 1 a.m. Prospects are as poor as recent years. Smelt are not around.

AREA LAKES

Inland trout still leads the local fishing, but that will change toward crappie and bass by the weekend with better and more stable weather.

Ken “Husker” O’Malley sent this:

Hey Dale, Bass have been slow on area lakes. Most active bass have been on the inside weedlines using a Cordell Spot. A stop and go retrieve triggers a reaction strike. Multiple casts are needed to get the bass to strike. The upcoming forecast looks promising as a consistent warm up will get the bite going. TTYL —

Ken “Husker” O’Malley

Waterworks fishing team I think he is spot on with that “promising” note. SPRING TROUT IN ILLINOIS: If 16 or older, you need a fishing license and an inland trout. If 16 or older, you need a fishing license and an inland trout. Click here for statewide sites and general information on spring inland trout fishing.

Go to http://water.weather.gov//ahps2/index.php?wfo=lot to check area water levels and projection. To get to more specific gauges, even on creeks, in Illinois, go to http://waterdata.usgs.gov/il/nwis/current/?type=flow

BRAIDWOOD

Continue to receive decent bass reports, including some fine catches at the Happy Hookers event. Site fishing hours are 6 a.m.-sunset daily. NOTE: Exelon’s Fishing for a Cure is May 7. Click here for info and to register.

CHAIN O’LAKES AREA

Staff at Triangle Sports & Marine said bluegill are good in channels and channel mouths; crappie were good Monday in 11 feet in main lake on glow jigs; walleye are improving in the river and below the McHenry dam; catfish are going at Route 12 bridge.

Check updates at Fox Waterway Agency or by calling (847) 587-8540.

CHICAGO RIVER

No update.

DELAVAN/LAKE GENEVA AREA, WISCONSIN

Brian Gates at Geneva Lake Bait & Tackle said that when wind allows, Geneva is “hot for crappie’’ before daylight or after 3 p.m.; try Covenant Harbor or in front of Trinkes; on Delavan, bluegill and occasional crappie by golf course and in front of Viewcrest Channel.

DES PLAINES RIVER

No update.

DOWNSTATE NOTES

HENNEPIN-HOPPER: The Wetlands Initiative will have the fishing season at the Dixon Waterfowl Refuge (Hennepin-Hopper) from May 15 to Labor Day. Regulations will be the same as last year, with an emphasis on reminding fishermen there may be no large motors on boats. LAKE OF EGYPT/REND: Check with Jason Johns of Boneyard Fishing. POWERTON: Boat and shore fishing is open, 8 a.m.-4 p.m. EMIQUON: Because of Gov. Bruce Rauner’s shutdown, fishing and boating permits will be done at the launch. Call (309) 547-2730. SHELBYVILLE: Check with Ken Wilson of Ken Wilson Guide Service.

EVERGREEN: Mike Steffa sent this update on bait shop and boat rental:

EVERGREEN LAKE BAIT SHOP & BOAT RENTAL OPENS SATURDAY, APRIL 2, 2016

BAIT SHOP HOURS : MONDAY-THURSDAY FROM 8-4 AND FRIDAY-SUNDAY FROM 6-4

BOAT RENTAL HOURS : FRIDAY-SUNDAY FROM 6-4 EXPANDED HOURS BEGINNING MEMORIAL DAY WEEKEND!

QUESTIONS? CALL THE COMLARA PARK VISITOR CENTER AT (309) 434-6770.

DuPAGE RIVER

No update.

FOX RIVER

No update.

GREEN BAY/STURGEON BAY

No update from Lance LaVine at Howie’s Tackle in Sturgeon Bay.

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report, typically updated on Tuesdays at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html

HEIDECKE LAKE

Wind has been the problem for boaters, and the cold and windy weather has made for far cooler (40s) water than usual. That water should be warming by the weekend and fishing improving. Hours are 6 a.m.-sunset daily.

Here is what the preview is. For those who find them, crappie have become the glamour fish, both in numbers and size. Walleye were expected to be the star fish last year, but that never really panned out, fisheries biologist Rob Miller wonders if that might happen this year. But he is making no predictions on walleye this year. I know it would make a lot of people happy if walleye became the fish. He said bass continue to limp along. When Heidecke became an ambient lake, Miller expected aquatic vegetation to take off and the bass to explode. It never happened except in “some isolated pockets.” He said, “We did find some emergent Illinois pond weed on the west, maybe the size of a couple boats together. That is a good sign. As to muskies and hybrid striped bass, expect about the same. A couple site details. There is no concessionaire. The off-limits area remains the same. The trestle is not and will not be coming out. Boaters will need to continue to monitor water levels.

ILLINOIS RIVER

No update, but I suspect that levels will be stabilizing and white bass starting at the mouths of tributaries and rip-rap by the weekend.

Illinois Valley Outdoors–(815) 663-1000–is open in Spring Valley.

INDIANA STREAMS

Access points for Trail Creek can be found on the Trail Creek Access Map.

KANKAKEE RIVER



River will be dropping and clearing (it is near flood stage in Indiana) by the weekend. NOTE: The Route 102 bridge over Rock Creek is undergoing work, which means access to the state park and Warner Bridge will require some driving around.

LAKE ERIE

The Ohio DNR has general Lake Erie info and a fishing report.

LAKE KOSHKONONG, WISCONSIN

No update.

LaSALLE LAKE

There are some issues with boaters being able to get out, but shore fishermen continue to do well for blues and hybrids. The cooling lake south of Seneca is open daily, 6 a.m.-sunset.

District fisheries biologist David Wyffels expects blue catfish to be “historically good;’’ fishermen have caught blues heavier than 50 pounds and biologists surveyed them heavier than 30. Expect the usual on bass and hybrids. Bluegill should be good on the east bank. I plan to be there, waiting in line Monday night.

MADISON CHAIN, WISCONSIN

Go to Facebook for the latest updates from Gene Dellinger at D & S Bait.

MAZONIA

Open daily, 6 a.m.-sunset. I would expect this to be the busiest weekend so far this spring.

MENOMINEE RIVER, WISCONSIN

Check with Mike Mladeik at Mike Mladenik Guide Service.

MILWAUKEE HARBOR

No update.

NORTHERN WISCONSIN

MINOCQUA: Kurt Justice of Kurt’s Island Sport Shop sent this:

It has been strung out for weeks now, but, the ice fishing season in the Lakeland area should be over by this weekend. With the south end of Big Arbor Vitae Lake and the east end of Lake Tomahawk still holding on to barely safe ice (thanks to overnight lows in the single digits). The forecast for this weekend with a six day stretch of mid 60’s to low 70’s should seal it. High winds kept most anglers off the ice this past weekend. The few that tried had marginal success on crappies. Flowages are rising as well as some lakes controlled by dams. There won’t be much to report for the next few weeks. Looking forward to the opener of game fish season on May 7. Kurt Justice

Kurt’s Island Sport Shop

EAGLE RIVER: No update from B+L, from interviews with guides George Langley, Muskie Matt and Colin Crawford, for the Eagle River Chamber of Commerce

NORTHWEST INDIANA

On Friday, the Indiana DNR stocked some 30,000 browns at East Chicago Marina. I suspect that coho and brown fishing will rebound quickly as the water clears and the weather stabilizes.

Larry Green tweeted:

FYI despite the weather have landed over 20 bass at Willow Slough last few trips down.

No update from Capt. Rich Sleziak at Slez’s Bait in Lake Station, which I suspect means he was really busy.

ROCK RIVER, WISCONSIN

Brian Gates at Geneva Lake Bait & Tackle said a few female walleye are being caught in the stretch around Fort Atkinson and Jefferson.

ROOT RIVER, WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR Root River Report is generally posted on Tuesday.

Here is the fishing update (there is other information included on the link above):

Root River Fishing Report for April 11, 2016 Fishing pressure on the Root River was once again pretty low over the weekend due to continued high flows and low water clarity. As the water levels dropped, fishing improved by Sunday and hopefully the warmer and dryer weather predicted for this week will continue to improve conditions. Water temperature was 42F. For up to date river conditions, check out the USGS web site of stream flow conditions in Wisconsin. Fishing Information Fishing pressure on the Root stayed low this week. The high, muddy water thru Friday made for much less than ideal fishing conditions. By Sunday, conditions had slightly improved, allowing anglers to catch a few steelhead. Most effort and success was upstream of Lincoln Park, primarily around Horlick Dam. Baits of choice were spawn sacs, egg fly patterns, and spinners. Water temperature was 42F on Sunday.

ST. JOSEPH, MICHIGAN

Staff at Tackle Haven in Benton Harbor said the dirty water has made it tough, just a few coho and browns from boat or piers. That will likely improve some by the weekend.

ST. JOSEPH RIVER, INDIANA

Click here for reports from the Indiana DNR.

SHABBONA LAKE

Denny Sands at Lakeside said he thought that by the weekend, water temperature (currently around 50) should be pushing 60 and crappie should be going.

The restaurant is open weekends. Lakeside is now open 7 a.m.-7 p.m. For more information and reports from Lakeside, go to shabbonalake.com or call (815) 824-2581.

SOUTHEAST WISCONSIN

The Wisconsin DNR posts a report at http://dnr.wi.gov/topic/fishing/lakemichigan/OutdoorReport.html. It is usually posted by Tuesday afternoon. Stream flow info is at http://waterdata.usgs.gov/wi/nwis/current?type=flow.

WOLF LAKE

No update.

WOLF RIVER, WISCONSIN

No update.