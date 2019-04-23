Spring turkey harvest in Illinois well ahead of 2018: Above 5-year average, too
Turkey hunters in Illinois are harvesting birds at a pace well ahead of last season.
And just a reminder, Turkey of the Week started a couple weeks. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email BowmanOutside@gmail.net.
Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources:
2019 Spring Wild Turkey Season Update
(all totals include preliminary harvest results from the Youth Turkey Season)
At the conclusion of the 2nd Season segment in the South Zone on April 18, 2019, turkey hunters in the South Zone had harvested a preliminary total of 2,738 birds. This compares to last year’s total of 2,129 at the same point in the season and the 5-year average of 2,696 turkeys harvested for this time period.
At the conclusion of the 1st Season segment in the North Zone on April 19, 2019, turkey hunters in the North Zone had harvested a preliminary total 2,266 birds. This compares to last year’s total of 1,950 at the same point in the season and the 5-year average of 2,164 turkeys harvested for the 1st Season segment.
Through Monday, April 22, 2019, a preliminary total of 8,671 turkeys had been harvested statewide, compared to 7,197 at the same point in the season in 2018. County totals for preliminary spring turkey harvest through April 22, 2019 and comparable totals for 2018 are in the table below (all totals include preliminary harvest results from the Youth Turkey Season).
For turkey season dates and more information on turkey hunting in Illinois:
https://www.dnr.illinois.gov/hunting/Pages/TurkeyHunting.aspx