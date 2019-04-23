Spring turkey harvest in Illinois well ahead of 2018: Above 5-year average, too

Spring when turkeys do what comes naturally. Dale Bowman/Sun-Times

Turkey hunters in Illinois are harvesting birds at a pace well ahead of last season.

And just a reminder, Turkey of the Week started a couple weeks. Send nominations by Facebook (Dale Bowman), Twitter (@BowmanOutside) or email BowmanOutside@gmail.net.

Here is the update from the Illinois Department of Natural Resources: