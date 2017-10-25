Springer’s two-run homer in 11th lifts Astros in wild Game 2

George Springer celebrates after hitting a two-run homer in the 11th inning to lift the Astros over the Dodgers in Game 2 of the World Series at Dodger Stadium. | Harry How/Getty Images

George Springer hit a two-run homer in the 11th inning to give the Astros a 7-6 victory over the Dodgers in a wild Game 2 in Los Angeles and even the World Series.

The Dodgers trailed 5-3 in the 10th before Yasiel Puig homered and Kike Hernandez singled to score Logan Forsythe from second base to tie it.

In the top of the 10th, Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa went back-to-back to give the Astros the lead. They had tied it in the ninth on Marwin Gonzalez’s home run.

Charlie Culberson homered in the 11th for the Dodgers.