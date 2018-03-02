Springs signs, Braidwood, sheds, shows, swap meets: WWW Chicago outdoors

My first wood duck of the year whistled off this morning as Lady and I circled the back side of the town pond. We usually have two or three pair of woodies nest by the town pond or along the nearby ditch to the east.

This morning, I also heard my first red-winged blackbird of the year trilling by the north old clay pit as the family mutt and I rambled on under a setting full moon.

Two more check-offs on my list of spring signs. I am sure many others will have other check-offs in their Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors.

BTW, I am way behind on hearing or seeing the first redwings, others have mentioned seeing them for a week or more.

Earlier this week, my wife asked if I had seen many robins yet and I had not. Well, that changed this week. This morning they were chirping and hopping around by the dozens as I tried to get the photo of the full moon above. Taking such a photo is not an easy task while holding a dog on a leash and trying to steady a camera in half light.

The signs of the seasonal change, and we are already into meteorological spring as of Thursday. also come in other outdoors activities: Braidwood reopened to fishing on Thursday, coho fishing on the Chicago lakefront picked up this week and shed hunting is right around prime time.

And the weather forecast is one sure to bring people out for this weekend. I plan to cut in three rows of spinach and early lettuce this evening in my garden. Should have done it Wednesday evening to get them in before the rains came.

Otherwise, I hope to get in a bit of time shed hunting today (without much hope of finding any) and hope to be able to get in the 19th annual Indoor Fishing Flea Market Saturday at Rolling Meadows High School. Sunday I am locked in doing the women’s finals of Beat the Champs for the Sun-Times at Classic Bowl in Morton Grove.

With that, on to the regular stuff of this Wild Weekend Wandering around Chicago outdoors and there is lots to do.

COHO: Coho reports picked up this week, though I wonder if the weather will be getting too nice for the best fishing. On a related note, Park Bait at Montrose Harbor is set to open at 6 a.m. Saturday.

BRAIDWOOD: I expect with this weather that the cooling lake in southwest Will County will be jammed much more this weekend than it was for opening day Thursday. Hopefully, I will get my opening day/preview posted later today.

Braidwood is open daily 6 a.m. to sunset.

SHED HUNTING: It’s around the peak time for bucks to drop their antlers and time to look. So far I have no luck, but I’ve heard from others who have had luck. I will give it a shot at least once this weekend, maybe twice.

SHOWTIME: It’s a pretty packed weekend for shows and gatherings.

The Northern Illinois Boat Show runs through Sunday at the New Lake County Fair Grounds in Grayslake.

The Evergreen Park Fraternal Order of Police Lodge #27 Association holds its Sport & Fishing Show, with prizes, raffles and booths tonight at Bourbon Street in Merrionette Park. The $25 includes a serve-yourself meal.

The Indoor Fishing Flea Market which the Chicagoland Muskie Hunters help sponsor, is at Rolling Meadows High School, 2901 West Central Road in Rolling Meadows, from 8 a.m.- 1 p.m. Saturday. I hope to make it late morning, after I do a monthly men’s breakfast I try to make as often as possible on the North Side.

Chad Hoover of “Kayak Bassin” headlines the Illinois Smallmouth Alliance’s Bronzeback Blowout Saturday afternoon at the Elmhurst American Legion. I really need to make a Blowout one year, but it almost always conflicts with the youngest’s indoor soccer season.

If you want a trip Downstate, the Elmwood All Outdoors Show is at the Elmwood Community Schools, which are outside of Peoria, on Saturday and Sunday. I have meant to do this for years too, but it is a tough weekend for me. The show takes off on the idea Rich Komar had for doing the Tinley Park Fishing Show. The difference with the Elmwood Show is a greater emphasis on hunting. They sometimes get some significant deer racks in.

Click here for the complete general list of shows this winter. If you have any adds or tweaks for the master list of shows, please let me know.

ICE FISHING: Head north, it’s done here. Remember gamefish season ends in Wisconsin on Sunday.

PERCH FISHING: Still some catches of perch coming in Chicago, especially around the Southeast Side slips.