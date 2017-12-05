Stale ducks? Bet it changes soon: Aaron Yetter’s blog from last week

I am late posting Aaron Yetter’s blog off the aerial surveys last week, but figure I should get it up anyway. As the wind whistles and layers the cold this morning, I figure change is coming for waterfowl this week and his note on “state ducks” is about to change.

Click here for much information about the aerial surveys and, more importantly, about the Stephen A. Forbes Biological Station, located along the Illinois River on Chautauqua National Wildlife Refuge near Havana. Established in 1894, “it is the oldest inland field station in North America and one of nine field stations of the Illinois Natural History Survey. The Frank C. Bellrose Waterfowl Research Center is housed at the Forbes Biological Station.”

As to the photo above, Yetter’s tag has it mallards in willows. I find it an intriguing shot.

Here is Yetter’s blog from last week: