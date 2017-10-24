Stan Bowman pleased with early returns from offseason overhaul

LAS VEGAS — After dramatically making over his team during an offseason that was far too long for his liking, Blackhawks general manager Stan Bowman was as curious as everyone else to see how his new-look team would handle a brutal eight-game stretch against playoff teams to open the season.

And while Bowman’s job is always playing the long game, and not sweating the short term, he’s clearly pleased with how his wheeling and dealing has played out so far.

“It’s a good start, which, looking back at coming out of the gate with some tough opponents, it was not an easy schedule,” Bowman said in his first remarks since training camp opened. “So to be where we are now, we’re happy. But we have a lot of hockey left.”

Bowman made it clear in a fire-and-brimstone press conference last April, just two days after his top-seeded Hawks were swept out of the playoffs by the Nashville Predators, that change was coming in a big way. And aside from the Niklas Hjalmarsson-for-Connor Murphy deal, the change has been for the better. The biggest move was reacquiring Brandon Saad from the Blue Jackets, a deal that sent Artemi Panarin to Columbus. Saad has made a significant difference in the Hawks lineup, helping to fill Marian Hossa’s skates while elevating Jonathan Toews back to his prime levels.

Brandon Saad (right) and Jonathan Toews have combined for nine goals and seven assists through nine games. (AP Photo)

After two seasons as largely a one-line team, the Hawks have two dynamic scoring lines again.

“Jonathan’s played great,” Bowman said. “There’s no doubt they have good chemistry together. I don’t know if it’s refreshed or energized or what it is, but [Toews] really has been effective. [Richard Panik] has had a good start, too. They’re all big guys, they all have good speed and skill. They force the issue for the other team, and it’s tricky. I don’t know how you play that line, really. It’s hard to shut them down.”

Bowman’s thesis in the wake of the Predators series was that the Hawks weren’t hard enough to play against, that they were passive and didn’t exact a toll on opponents. He pointed to the new rough-and-tumble fourth line as an element the Hawks wanted. And he said he was particularly happy with the young players on the team making the next step, particularly Nick Schmaltz, whom he said is primed for a “breakout” year.

And even Bowman has been pleasantly surprised by 19-year-old Alex DeBrincat. He said he figured DeBrincat would play in Chicago at some point this year, but didn’t expect it to happen so quickly. In fact, Tuesday’s game in Las Vegas was a milestone for DeBrincat — his 10th NHL game triggered the first year of his three-year entry-level contract. That it was never even a consideration to send him to Rockford to preserve a year of his bargain-basement ($778,333) contract is a sign of just how NHL-ready DeBrincat turned out to be.

“I didn’t know if DeBrincat would be this good, this early,” Bowman said.

For the first time in a long time, the Hawks have some salary-cap flexibility, thanks to Hossa being on long-term injured reserve. Bowman is looking at it as something of a rainy-day fund, in case a need arises due to injury or poor play. But with two capable defensemen and a solid forward sitting every night, with Vinnie Hinostroza tearing it up in Rockford (four goals and five assists in nine games), and with Northeastern senior Dylan Sikura leading the NCAA in scoring (Bowman called him “our trade-deadline guy” because he’ll likely join the team in March), the Hawks are in no rush to make any more changes.

An offseason of change was plenty.

“We’ve got a lot of good players that are sitting out every night, so I don’t know if we’re going to be acquiring another player,” he said. “I’m not, like, itching to make a trade.”

