Stan Mikita will be honored with ‘One More Shift’ before Blackhawks’ home finale

Stan Mikita, one of the greatest players in Blackhawks history, will be honored with “One More Shift” prior to the team’s home finale Friday against the Blues. He’ll be the fifth former member of the team given the distinction this season after Bryan Bickell, Al Secord, Eric Daze and Troy Murray.

The Blackhawks will honor Mikita by having his grandsons onto the ice “on his behalf” for the national anthem following the starting lineup announcements. There will also be “in-arena elements” featuring highlights of his venerable career.

Mikita, who played with the Hawks from 1958 through 1980, remains one of the most important players to ever wear the uniform. An eight-time All-Star, two-time Hart Trophy winner and 1961 Stanley Cup champion, he teamed up with Bobby Hull to form one of the most dangerous partnerships in hockey history.

Mikita has been suffering from health issues for several years. The 77-year-old was revealed to have been diagnosed with Lewy Body dementia in 2015 and missed the NHL Top 100 ceremony at the 2017 NHL All-Star Weekend due to health problems.

Mikita has been an official ambassador for the Blackhawks since 2008. His bronze statue stands outside the northeast plaza of the United Center.