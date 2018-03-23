Star power: Cubs expect big things from renovated rotation in 2018

MESA, Ariz. – Jose Quintana is one of three members of the Cubs’ rotation who has made an All-Star team, and he wonders if all five might not have a chance to make this year’s National League team the way the staff has looked this spring.

“It’s an honor for me to be in a rotation like that, no matter what spot I get,” said Quintana, who pitched six innings against the Giants Thursday night in his final, full-speed start of the spring.

He’s scheduled for a scaled-back tuneup Tuesday against the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla., five days ahead of his season debut in Miami.

“It’s really fun,” said Quintana, who is looking forward to his first full season with the Cubs after being acquired from the White Sox last July in the Eloy Jimenez trade. “We have a really good team, and this is a new year – exciting. We have really high expectations.”

Kyle Hendricks

The Cubs’ rotation has nine combined All-Star appearances, between Yu Darvish (four), Jon Lester (four) and Quintana.

And Quintana, who had given up only two earned runs in 9 1/3 innings this spring before Buster Posey’s three-run homer Thursday, has his eye on another one.

“For sure,” he said. “Every player wants to be there. It’s a goal for any player at the beginning of the season. But my first goal is to help my team every five days. That’s the reason I’m here.”

The Cubs open the season with a staff that returns only two pitchers – Lester and 2016 ERA champ Kyle Hendricks – from last year’s opening group.

It’s a group with left-right balance and a mix of power, command and experience.

“I have a hard time ranking them one through five,” manager Joe Maddon said. “Man for man, stuff-wise, it’s better than we’ve ever had since I’ve been here. We just have to keep them well.”

