Report: Starlin Castro wants to be traded

Starlin Castro knows what it’s like to go through a rebuild with the Cubs, and he’s not up for re-visiting history.

The Yankees shipped their All-Star second baseman to the Marlins as part of the Giancarlo Stanton deal, but it sounds like Castro doesn’t want to hop on the moving truck.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Castro wants out of Miami before he has arrived.

#Marlins’ Starlin Castro wants to be traded, sources tell The Athletic. Does not want to be part of another rebuilding process the way he was with the #Cubs. Starlin Castro had 991 hits in his first six seasons, but he won’t reach 3,000 if his pace keeps slipping. | Jim McIsaac/Getty Images — Ken Rosenthal (@Ken_Rosenthal) January 10, 2018

Castro, 27, had a career-best line of .300/.338/.454 in 112 games for the Yankees last season. Castro is set to make about $11 million next season.