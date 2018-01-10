Report: Starlin Castro wants to be traded

Cubs 01/10/2018, 03:50pm
Dan Cahill
@dancahill_cst | email

Starlin Castro knows what it’s like to go through a rebuild with the Cubs, and he’s not up for re-visiting history.

The Yankees shipped their All-Star second baseman to the Marlins as part of the Giancarlo Stanton deal, but it sounds like Castro doesn’t want to hop on the moving truck.

Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reports that Castro wants out of Miami before he has arrived.

Castro, 27, had a career-best line of .300/.338/.454 in 112 games for the Yankees last season. Castro is set to make about $11 million next season.

