Start of Cubs, White Sox game delayed by threat of storms

Fans clamor for the ball on a home run by Chicago Cubs' Kris Bryant during the team's baseball game against the White Sox on Friday, May 11, 2018, in Chicago. (AP)

The start of the White Sox and Cubs game Saturday afternoon at Wrigley Field is being delayed by the threat of potential thunderstorms.

The rain was expected to hit the area between 1:30 and 1:45. The scheduled start time was 1:20.

Left-hander Jon Lester is scheduled to start of the Cubs against Sox righty James Shields.

The Cubs defeated the Sox 11-2 Friday in the first of three games scheduled at Wrigley this weekend.

Here are the starting lineups: