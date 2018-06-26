Start of White Sox, Twins game delayed

The start of the White Sox game against the Twins on Tuesday night at Guaranteed Rate Field will be delayed because of expected bad weather in the area, the Sox announced about 45 minutes before the scheduled 7:10 p.m. start.

It was not raining when the announcement was made but rain was expected between 6:45 p.m. and 7 p.m. and expected to last 45 minutes to an hour.

The Sox and Twins are scheduled for three games in Chicago. Right-hander Reynaldo Lopez is expected to start against Twins righty Lance Lynn.