John Cuculich gathered many eagle photos last weekend at Starved Rock, this time with extended family. ''This is from a family that can't organize a Thanksgiving dinner every year!'' he emailed. ''Seven of us all packed into my brother's SUV. We had more fun reminiscing and comparing memories than actually watching the eagles.''

0

Mentions of natural resources or the outdoors in Gov. Bruce Rauner’s State of the State address Wednesday.

DALE’S MAILBAG

Email: ‘‘Tried for geese [in late January] on a farm near Essex. Saw three geese and about 10,000 ducks. I have not seen that many ducks in Illinois since my Carbondale days. We had a small goose spread out, and the mallards were bombing in all morning.’’ — John Saban A: I bet the open waters of Braidwood Lake held the ducks. LAST WORD ‘‘[Be] sure to get out and look for shed antlers from the one that got away. Spring turkey and crappie fishing will be here before you know it.’’ — Matt ‘‘Flatlander’’ Cheever, in HeartlandOutdoors.com, with timely advice in a post on the possible biggest drop-tine buck of the season. WILD TIMES

FISH GATHERINGS

Today: Jim ‘‘The Crappie Professor’’ Kopjo on ice fishing and open-water, Oswegoland Fishin’ Fools, 7 p.m., Allied First Bank, Oswego, fishinfools.org.

Thursday: Guide Dave Duwe on southern Wisconsin, Riverside Fishing Club, 6:30 p.m., La Grange American Legion, RiversideFishingClub.com.

U.S. COAST GUARD AUXILLIARY

(Click here for ful package of classes in the area)

Saturday: GPS for Mariners, Waukegan. Contact Curt Schumacher at publiceducation41.5@gmail.com.

SHOWTIME

(Click here for the complete list of shows)

Friday-Sunday: Milwaukee Muskie Expo, Washington County Fair Park & Conference Center, West Bend, Wis.

Saturday-Sunday: Chicago Travel & Adventure Show, Stephens Convention Center

Saturday-next Sunday: Tinley Park Fishing Show, Tinley Park High School

Saturday: DRiFT’s 24th annual auction, Villa Park VFW, driftorg.com

HUNTER SAFETY

(Click here for full package of northeast Illinois hunter safety classes)

Feb. 6, 8, 13, 15: Downers Grove, (630) 963-1300, Class No. 171012-01.

Feb. 17-18: Momence, bobhuntnfish@yahoo.com

March 10-11: Bridgeview, (708) 594-1818.

PHEASANTS FOREVER

(Click here for general list of Illinois PF events)