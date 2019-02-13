Staying in division plus for new White Sox catcher James McCann

GLENDALE, Ariz. — After being non-tendered by the team that drafted, developed and gave him a major league roster spot for four-plus seasons, former Tigers catcher James McCann is a White Sox now. It seems safe to say he won’t be sending his former team any Valentine’s Day love Thursday.

“I want to beat them 19 times a year,” McCann said Wednesday, when Sox pitchers and catchers reported to spring training.

Signed to complement another veteran, Welington Castillo, the strong-armed catcher known as ‘McCannon’ views staying in the AL Central as a plus. He knows the hitters and he knows the pitchers, especially Detroit’s.

“It’s definitely a bonus — I can’t lie,” said McCann, 28, who signed for one year and $2.5 million. “When the White Sox came calling it was definitely intriguing to be able to stay in the AL Central and to play the Tigers 19 times.”

Manager Rick Renteria (right) and general manager Rick Hahn watch Carson Fulmer throw during the first day of White Sox spring training. (Photo by Daryl Van Schouwen)

As a rookie, McCann said he soaked in knowledge about scouting reports and game plans from Cy Young winners Justin Verlander, Max Scherzer and David Price.

“Now I can turn around and tell the young guys, ‘Hey, this is what Verlander does, this is what David Price does,’ ” McCann said. “Hopefully that can help them.”

Eloy’s calendar

After holding him down in the minor leagues all last season, it wouldn’t make financial sense now for the Sox to break camp with left fielder Eloy Jimenez when all that’s needed for an additional year of contract control is two or three more weeks from the outset of the season at AAA Charlotte.

So expect Jimenez to do just that and make his debut in mid-April. It might seem unjust, but that’s the harsh reality that major league ready modern day prospects have to live by.

General manager Rick Hahn said Jimenez needed more time last season to work on a few things, particularly his defense, and Jimenez — who said he was ready — was held back.

“We’re just going to see how he looks and line it up over the course of the next couple weeks,” Hahn said Wednesday. “He is going to be, in our opinion, a tremendous player for the Chicago White Sox for a long time. We all think he’s going to make a significant impact on the field on this team this year and spend the bulk if not all the season in Chicago. When exactly that time starts remains to be seen. He looks real good today.”

Kopech on target

Michael Kopech played catch, causing a dozen or so camera operators, photographers and reporters to move en masse from one field to capture videos and photos. Kopech, the Sox’ top pitching prospect, will miss all of 2019 recovering from Tommy John surgery.

“Physically he’s in a very good spot, mentally we have to keep him in a good spot,” Hahn said.

“There is no need to accelerate the thing whatsoever. From time to time we might need to remind Michael of what the actual goal is. He’s eager to get back.”

This and that

The tentative date for a return to a minor league affiliate for third baseman Jake Burger, the Sox’ first-round draft pick in 2017 who missed all of last season with a twice-ruptured Achilles, has been set for June 1, although Hahn said it’s possible the date is moved up or back by a few weeks.

“He could fall out of bed and hit,” Hahn said. “That was always the case with Jake Burger. He’s got a compact, powerful stroke that we really didn’t think he was going to lose because of the time off because of the Achilles.”

*Carson Fulmer, the No. 8 overall draft pick in 2015 trying to work his way back to the big leagues, is 15 pounds lighter.