Steelers’ Smith-Schuster, Bengals’ Iloka banned 1 game each

Football 12/05/2017, 01:36pm
Associated Press

NEW YORK — Pittsburgh Steelers rookie wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster and Cincinnati Bengals cornerback George Iloka have been suspended one game each by the NFL for violating league safety rules.

Steelers receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster stands over the Bengals’ Vontaze Burfict after a hit . (Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

Smith-Schuster was flagged for unnecessary roughness and taunting after a blindside hit on Bengals linebacker Vontaze Burfict in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s 23-20 victory Monday night. Iloka was penalized for unnecessary roughness for a helmet-to-helmet hit on Steelers wide receiver Antonio Brown.

Jon Runyan, the NFL’s vice president of football operations, ruled that Smith-Schuster “delivered a violent and unnecessary blindside shot to (Burfict’s) head and neck area.” Burfict left the game on a stretcher and did not return.

Runyan suspended Iloka for striking a defenseless receiver in the head and neck area. Brown, who caught the game-tying pass on the play, remained in the game.

The Steelers' Antonio Brown catches a touchdown pass as he is hit by the Bengals' George Iloka during the second half at Paul Brown Stadium on December 4, 2017 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (John Grieshop/Getty Images)

