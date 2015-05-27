Stephen A. Smith thinks it was ok for Bears to take chance on Ray McDonald
Subscribe for unlimited digital access.
Try one month for $1!
Subscribe for unlimited digital access. Try one month for $1!
ESPN “First Take” analyst Stephen A. Smith discussed the Bears recently releasing former defensive lineman Ray McDonald after he was arrested on suspicion of domestic violence and child endangerment.
Smith said he thinks the Bears made the right move for allowing McDonald a second chance.
“I do not condemn the Bears, nor do I think this has blown up in their face…This is on Ray McDonald. He’s the one this has all blown up in his face. He’s the one who’s cost himself a career. He’s the one who’s exercised, as far as I’m concerned, stupidity, heinousness and beyond… Because to find yourself in this position yet again, he deserves what he gets. He gets no sympathy this way.”
“If I’m the Chicago Bears, however, telling me that he’s a good player, and I think he’s a pretty good player as well, I don’t knock the Chicago Bears for taking this chance.”