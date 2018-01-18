Stephen Curry defends throwing ball at David Nwaba’s back

Stephen Curry was visibly frustrated after the game and threw a ball at David Nwaba's back as time expired at the end of the first quarter. | Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images

The Warriors’ first quarter against the Bulls Wednesday at the United Center can be described with one word: ugly.

For starters, Bulls rookie Lauri Markkanen got a huge block on Stephen Curry, and the ball actually ricocheted off of the Warriors star’s face.

Then, the rebuilding Bulls managed to take a 40-38 lead at the end of the first quarter after Nikola Mirotic deflected a Warriors pass and fed David Nwaba for an easy two points.

Curry was visibly frustrated with how the game was going and threw a ball at Nwaba’s back as time expired at the end of the first quarter.

A visibly frustrated Steph Curry tossed the ball off David Nwaba's back at the end of the 1st quarter. pic.twitter.com/x7uJ9aWbEl — ESPN (@espn) January 18, 2018

While some people criticized Curry for his lack of sportsmanship, Curry said he’d do it again and in fact, he’d tell children to do it, too.

Uhhh. 0.1 seconds on the clock. Pretty smart way to end the Quarter if you ask me. But what do I know? I’d tell the kids to do the same thing. — Stephen Curry (@StephenCurry30) January 18, 2018

Curry called it a “smart way” to end the quarter, but passing to a teammate would have been just as effective.

At the end of the day, it didn’t matter for the Warriors. They went on to beat the Bulls 119-112, and Curry finished the night with 30 p0ints, nine rebounds and four assists.

