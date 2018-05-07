Yu Darvish donates $10,000 to ALS research in honor of Stephen Piscotty’s mother

Cubs pitcher Yu Darvish donated $10,000 to a fund for ALS research organized by Athletics outfielder Stephen Piscotty in honor of his mother, Gretchen, who died Sunday night as a result of a disease.

The donation could be seen on the YouCaring page set up by Piscotty, which Darvish retweeted around the same time he made the donation. At the time of writing, over $23,000 has been raised for the $100,000 goal, with nearly half of that money coming from Darvish alone.

Darvish, who joined the Cubs earlier this year after playing for the Rangers and Dodgers, also responded to a fan who praised his generosity on Twitter, telling the person, “We are all family.”

A video was published recently by ESPN on Piscotty’s relationship with his mother, who died at age 55. The outfielder was traded to the Athletics in the offseason so he could be closer to her, and the video captures some touching moments from their final months together.

.@ESPN recently spent time with the Piscotty family to chronicle their story that's bigger than baseball. pic.twitter.com/k5LUcfj3xs — Oakland Athletics 🌳🐘⚾️ (@Athletics) May 7, 2018

Piscotty, on the YouCaring page, says that the reaction to his mother’s fight with ALS “stands as a testament to the person my mom is; not only to our family, but to so many she has touched along the way.”

Darvish, 31, has earned $81 million in his MLB career, according to Baseball-Reference. He’s in the first year of a six-year, $126 million contract with the Cubs.