Bucks guard plans to sue Milwaukee police who tased him in January arrest

Bucks rookie guard Sterling Brown plans to file a civil rights lawsuit against the Milwaukee Police Department over its handling of a January arrest in which he was tased by officers. Brown’s attorney, Mark Thomsen of Gingras, Cate and Wachs, informed the Milwaukee Journal-Sentinel of his client’s plans on Tuesday.

Brown, who recently completed his first NBA season, was arrested and tased by police after being questioned for an alleged parking violation. He was initially charged with resisting arrest, but within days police had dropped the charges and announced an internal review of the incident.

Body camera footage of the arrest is expected to be released Wednesday as part of that investigation. Brown “does not appear to do anything provocative during the incident,” the Journal-Sentinel reported citing numerous anonymous sources.

“He isn’t combative, isn’t threatening,” one source told the Journal-Sentinel. “Very bad.”

Milwaukee mayor Tom Barrett said he had “concerns after watching that video,” in a press conference on Monday.

Brown was originally drafted by the 76ers with the 46th overall pick in the 2017 NBA Draft before his rights were traded to the Bucks. The 6-foot-6 shooting guard appeared in 54 games during his debut season and averaged 4.0 points and 2.6 rebounds per game.