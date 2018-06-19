Milwaukee’s mayor hopes Sterling Brown’s lawsuit improves police conduct

Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown filed a lawsuit Tuesday against the city of Milwaukee and its police department, claiming unlawful arrest and excessive force when officers used a stun gun on him during his arrest for a parking violation. | AP file photo

Milwaukee’s mayor says he hopes the relationship between police and residents can improve in the wake of an excessive force lawsuit filed by Milwaukee Bucks player Sterling Brown.

Mayor Tom Barrett released a statement Tuesday saying he’s hopeful that the NBA player’s arrest over a parking violation and the subsequent lawsuit “will be a turning point.”

The lawsuit was filed Tuesday in federal court. It accuses Milwaukee police officers of discriminating against Brown because he’s black.

RELATED

• More video released about arrest of Milwaukee Bucks guard Sterling Brown

• Sterling Brown’s AAU coach ‘in shock’ after seeing footage of arrest

• Milwaukee chief apologizes for arrest of Bucks guard Sterling Brown

Officers detained Brown at about 2 a.m. on Jan. 26 because he was double-parked in a handicap spot outside a Walgreens.

Officers swarmed Brown and used a stun gun after taking him down because he didn’t immediately remove his hands from his pockets as ordered. Brown wasn’t charged.