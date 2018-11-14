Steve McClain, UIC see value in tough early schedule

UIC coach Steve McClain knew it was possible the Flames were going to have a challenging start.

By scheduling road games at Notre Dame, Radford and Duquesne to begin the campaign, McClain and the Flames faced three different and difficult matchups. And though UIC lost all three, McClain sees the value of the early stretch away from Chicago.

“Our guys, and especially our new guys, are having to learn and adapt quickly and learn how to take scouting reports in one day and be able to absorb it,” McClain said. “I knew it was going to be a tough start, but I also know that it’s about growing and it’s about getting better (for) when we hit January, February and March.”

Guard Marcus Ottey saw the same thing as his coach.

“We’re just learning. You learn from every loss,” Ottey said. “We’ve played really good teams, so that means a lot of good stuff to learn from. From losing, it gets you a lot more hunger to get that first win as well.”

Though the Flames’ schedule this season isn’t quite the same as 2017-18 when they began with four straight at home, there were similarly tough games. Last year in non-conference play, UIC went to powerhouse Kentucky and across town to visit Final Four-bound Loyola before going 12-6 in Horizon League play and reaching the CollegeInsider.com Postseason Tournament championship game.

McClain is confident the difficult games will have the same impact this season.

“We started last year (by) playing a hard road schedule and it paid off for us,” McClain said. “I made the choice to do it and knew it could be a tough start. When you look at our first five games, you’re talking about five teams that all have a great opportunity to be 19-22 win teams and play in postseason play.

“Now maybe I’m crazy – I shouldn’t have probably done that, but I also think that’s what’s going to make us better come January, February and March.”

As McClain alluded to, the trying games didn’t end when UIC got off the road.

On Thursday, UIC hosts William & Mary in its home opener as McClain will try again for his 200th career win. Two days later, Bradley will visit the Pavilion. Last season, William & Mary went 19-12 while Bradley was 20-13 and pushed Loyola in a conference semifinal.

“We know if we keep working hard and we learn from it and if we keep moving forward,” Ottey said, “we know that we’re going to get better and be where we want to be.”