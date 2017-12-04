Still Bears coach, John Fox said he didn’t consider staff changes

John Fox hasn’t received assurances that he’ll finish the season as the Bears coach.

He hasn’t necessarily asked GM Ryan Pace, though.

“I haven’t heard anything one way or the other — I wouldn’t ask,” Fox said. “That’s more how I see it. I’m doing everything in our power to put the best proudct on the field day to day week to week. I control what I can control, and that’s what I can control.”

Fox said he and Pace are still in constant contact, though.

John Fox's Bears are 3-9. (AP)

“It’s been very positive from the standpoint of a working relationship,” he said. “Like everybody, even you all to some degree, it’s frustrating, no doubt. That can’t deter you. You just keep rolling and like I said, we’ve got four games, the final quarter of our season. As soon as today’s over and we’re done talking about yesterday, we’re on to Cincinnati.”

One day after the Bears’ low point of the season — a 15-14 home loss to the one-win 49ers — the team opted for continuity over wholesale change. The Giants did not do the same, firing coach Ben McAdoo and general manager Jerry Reese on Monday.

Fox said he hasn’t been tempted to make changes to his coaching staff in recent weeks.

“That’s not been productive to me in the past,” he said. No.

Asked specifically whether he was pleased with the job offensive coordinator Dowell Loggains has done, he said he would have liked the offense to be more productive but said Loggains has been using young players, particularly rookie Mitch Trubisky.