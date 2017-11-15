Still limited, Bears G Kyle Long frustrated by injuries

Kyle Long said Wednesday what John Fox wouldn’t earlier in the week — that he was active Sunday simply to serve as the Bears’ emergency backup in case someone got hurt.

They did — Josh Sitton left for one snap, so Long blocked on a field goal.

“We just didn’t have anybody else,” the Bears’ guard said. “If everybody went down, I was the emergency guy. Just trying to help the team out when I couldn’t help.”

Whether he can be of more help the rest of the season seems like an open question.

Bears guard Kyle Long played one snap Sunday. (AP)

Two-and-a-half weeks after hurting a finger on his left hand, Long was limited in practice Wednesday. He dealing with more than that — he’s still monitoring his surgically repaired right ankle and has a labrum problem in his left shoulder.

“I think there’s a few things going on,” Long said. “But if you ask everybody in this locker room, everybody’s got a lot of stuff going on. You’ve got to be comfortable being uncomfortable.”

Asked if he was frustrated, Long was succinct.

“It sucks,” he said.