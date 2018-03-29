Stoneman Douglas grad Anthony Rizzo of Cubs calls for gun control legislation

MIAMI –In his strongest comments yet on the subject, Cubs first baseman Anthony Rizzo on Thursday called for lawmakers to pass tougher legislation on gun sales.

“In a perfect world, make it stricter. Make background checks a little harder to get these guns,” Rizzo said before the Cubs’ opener in Miami. “I think pretty much the entire nation can agree on that.”

As he spoke, Rizzo wore a T-shirt bearing the colors and logo of his alma mater, Stoneman Douglas High School, where 17 were killed last month by an ex-student using an assault rifle.

“There are a number of other things,” said Rizzo, who declined to discuss his specific views on the gun control debate when asked during spring training. “My biggest thing is that if you can make it harder to get guns, hopefully it eliminates a little bit of the problem.”

The Cubs, including Rizzo, wore Stoneman Douglas shirts for pregame workouts before Thursday's opener.

Students at the Parkland, Fla., school – about 50 miles from Miami – have spoken out strongly for the same kind of measures Rizzo talked about Thursday. Their voices and actions have inspired a national movement in the last six weeks that included a day in which students across the country walked out of classrooms and rallies last weekend in Washington, Chicago and many other cities.

“I think it’s amazing,” Rizzo said. “These kids are standing up for what they believe in. They’re motivating everyone to go out there and register to vote. …

“And they’re holding the throttle down on all these politicians. They’re holding them accountable for what they believe in. It’s just unbelievable how the entire nation is rallying around Stoneman Douglas High School.”