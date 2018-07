Storms threaten MLB All-Star festivities in Washington DC

Sean Doolittle #62 of the Washington Nationals and National League All-Stars looks on during Gatorade All-Star Workout Day at Nationals Park on July 16, 2018 in Washington, DC. | Patrick McDermott/Getty Images

Dark clouds have rolled over Nationals Park on a hot and humid afternoon, and the grounds crew is poised to cover the field with a tarp as storms threaten the All-Star Game festivities.

Forecasts called for isolated storms in the Washington area in the hours leading up to Monday night’s Home Run Derby.

Thunderstorms are also predicted for Tuesday afternoon, but if the forecast holds, they should move out of town before the first pitch after 8 p.m.