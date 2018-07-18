Stress-test series to start the second half for hot Cubs, regrouping Cardinals

Cardinals manager Mike Matheny got the boot from his bosses last week.

Now it’s the Cubs’ turn to take their shot at giving the rest of the Cardinals the same treatment over the next week or so.

The division rivals open the post-All-Star-break schedule before anybody else in baseball when an embattled Cardinals team still licking first-half wounds opens a four-day, five-game series Thursday night at Wrigley Field. The series includes a day-night doubleheader Saturday, the result of a rainout in April.

“I don’t want to say it’s a big series, but it’s an important series,” Cubs ace Jon Lester said of the disproportionate impact on the division with barely two months left in the season and with the third-place Cardinals trailing the first-place Cubs by 7½ games.

Yadi Molina and the regrouping Cardinals are praying for a jump start to their season against the Cubs -- who try to bury the Cards in the standings the next four days.

“I think we come out and we play well and we take a couple of those games, that could be a big tone-setter for us,” Lester said, “and could ultimately kind of change how they’re going to approach the season as well.”

Lester emphasized focusing on his own team, but with eight meetings over the next 11 days, the Cubs not only have the chance to bury the Cards in the standings but also to quickly dampen any mood their regrouping rivals might have for adding help at the July 31 deadline.

The wild-card factor in the meantime is how the Cardinals react to Saturday night’s firing of the oft-maligned Matheny, whose relationships with several players reportedly had deteriorated significantly.

They won the only game they’ve played under interim manager Mike Shildt and seem to believe they have the talent to make a second-half run at the Cubs and Brewers.

“The franchise decided to make a move on the manager, and hopefully that wakes everybody up,” Cardinals catcher Yadi Molina told the St. Louis Post-Dispatch during All-Star festivities this week, downplaying the idea that the longtime division power needs help at the deadline.

“I don’t think we need anybody,” Molina said. “We’ve got the talent. We need to play better.”

Even before the break, Cards shortstop Paul DeJong had his eye on this Cubs series.

“I don’t think we feel like we’re too far out or something has to be super heroic for us to get back into this,” DeJong said. “If we just continue to play good baseball on a daily basis and have a good series against the Cubs, it could jump-start our second half for sure.”

A poor series isn’t likely to be a game-changer for the Cubs’ second-half efforts. But it could provide a quick measure of just how much pitching they might need at the deadline.

“Obviously, numerically, it’s probably a bigger series for them,” closer Brandon Morrow said. “I hope we come out hot and that sets the tone.”

After winning 12 of 15 games leading into the break to catch the Brewers and open a 2½-game division lead, the Cubs have their five rotation regulars lined up over the next four days, starting with Kyle Hendricks Thursday night.

That means they’ll need a sixth starter – likely Luke Farrell – Monday against the Diamondbacks. And how Tyler Chatwood and Mike Montgomery in particular respond to the extra rest from the break could set a second-half tone for an already well-used bullpen.

And maybe even put an emphasis on trade talks in the final days before the deadline.

“No matter what happens we’re going to acquire pitching; we’re going to try to acquire depth,” general manager Jed Hoyer said.

That means bullpen help as well as starting pitching, with starter Yu Darvish’s status still up in the air (he’s expected to throw from a mound this weekend for the first time since his last setback with his elbow).

Among the targets linked to the Cubs are Blue Jays starter J.A. Happ and left-handed relievers Brad Hand of the Padres and Zach Britton of the Orioles.

“No matter what happens we know we’re going to need more pitching to get through the season,” Hoyer said.