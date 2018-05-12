Struggling White Sox better than record shows, Abreu says

These are bleak times indeed for the White Sox, who have lost six straight games, 10 of 12 and 19 of 24 going into their interleague game against the Cubs Saturday.

And while their relatively subdued clubhouse might speak more to typical Saturday morning calm than anything, morale could be a lot worse.

“They’re good,” hitting coach Todd Steverson said of his position players’ mindset. “They’re getting after it. You’re not in the dugout, but they’re in there every day [saying] ‘Come on, we got this.’ We might be down four or five but the feeling is we can come back.”

The fact is the Sox haven’t come back much and they have lost 13 games after taking a lead. Their 9-26 record is the worst in baseball and tied for the worst start in club history (1948).

First baseman Jose Abreu, for one, insists the team is not this bad on paper.

“No. This team is much better than the record shows,” Abreu said Saturday through translator Billy Russo. “We have a talented group of young guys and a few veterans who still have fuel in the tank who can lead this team. Things haven’t been in synch for us. We’re working hard. There is no doubt in my mind we’re better than what the record says.”

The Sox are playing without 2017 All-Star right fielder Avisail Garcia and second baseman Yoan Moncada, which doesn’t help an offense ranked in the bottom third of the American League in runs, slugging percentage, homers, average, on-base percentage, OPS and average with runners in scoring position. Steverson says no excuse — the Sox struggled when they were healthy — but he’d welcome a stretch of good weather.

“There have been some lulls with the snow, rain, weather and off days,” Steverson said. “Nothing has been consistent as far as a routine. That’s no excuse for anyone who is scuffling but you would like to continue to play.”

“Other teams are dealing with the same,” Abreu said. “We can only control what we can on a daily basis.

“Everybody knows we’re passing through a difficult moment. Ricky always tells us to keep our heads up and keep working hard. Even though we’re going through a frustrating time with six straight losses, we always show up in a good mood trying to win.”

Renteria, as always, kept his head up. He takes losses hard but remains upbeat.

“It’s still a long season to go,” he said. “We don’t want to live in this particular moment but it’s the moment we’re in right now. Today we’ve got to deal with today and try to win a ballgame.”

NOTE: Help will not be on the way soon from right-hander Miguel Gonzalez, who had been progressing toward a rehab assignment Sunday.

“Miggy took a bit of a setback yesterday,” Renteria said, “so we’re going to continue to evaluate him and see where he’s at.”