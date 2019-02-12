Subban welcomes Lindsey Vonn home with goat cake

Third placed United States' Lindsey Vonn poses during the medal ceremony for the women's downhill race at the alpine ski World Championships in Are, Sweden, Sunday, Feb.10, 2019. | Gabriele Facciotti/Associated Press

P.K. Subban might be the GOAT — or “greatest of all time” — of significant others.

Subban of the Nashville Predators has done his best to welcome his girlfriend, Lindsey Vonn, home and into retirement.

Subban tweeted out video Tuesday of Vonn returning to Nashville, Tennessee, saying she was back in the mix and officially retired.

Vonn walked in after an 18-hour flight greeted by a balloon bouquet reading “Officially ReTiRed” and a cake made to look like a goat complete with a medal around its neck and both skis and pink ski poles on the side.

Another goat, stuffed, awaited on a bed for the 2010 downhill Olympic champion and the four-time overall World Cup title winner who won bronze in the downhill Sunday at the world championships in the final race of her career.