Sudden impact: Nats strike with big 8th to even series with Cubs

WASHINGTON – Well, that escalated quickly.

The Cubs were five outs away – where have we heard that before? – from another bat-breaking victory over the Washington Nationals that would have put the Cubs on the brink of a third consecutive National League Championship Series.

Sixteen innings into the first-round series, the Nationals had four hits and a run and looked ready for the off-season.

A few minutes later, they struck for two home runs, a five-run eighth inning, and a 6-3 victory over the Cubs that evened the best-of-five series at one game each as it heads back to Chicago for Game 3 on Monday at Wrigley Field.

Ryan Zimmerman celebrates after his game-winning three-run homer cleared the wall in the Nats' big eighth.

“I don’t know if it felt like whiplash,” Cubs third baseman Kris Bryant said. “You kind of figured that they’re due at some point, and you just don’t want it all to happen at once.”

For all the impressive pitching the Cubs did in the first two games – the starters allowing one run in 13 innings – that’s exactly what happened.

With a runner on first and one out in the eighth, Carl Edwards fell behind Bryce Harper 3-1, then hung a curve ball that Harper drove to the back of the second deck in right field for the tying homer.

“As soon as it left [my hand], I had an idea that it was going down no time soon until it landed,” Edwards said.

A walk, pitching change and single later, Ryan Zimmerman homered off lefty Mike Montgomery for the game-winner.

“I think the train’s coming,” Harper said.

Maybe. But the next two stops are at Wrigley Field. And Nats ace Max Scherzer takes a gimpy hamstring into Monday’s start.

And the Cubs aren’t exactly trailing in the series. Underdogs going in, the Cubs got the split they sought when the series opened.

“We’ve been in positions and spots in the playoffs that are way worse than this,” said Montgomery, who got the final out of the World Series last November to complete a comeback from being down three games to one against Cleveland. “I don’t think this is going to affect us.”

There was no denying the somber tone in the Cubs’ clubhouse after the sudden-impact, late-inning loss that may have served as a reminder of how strong this All-Star-heavy Nationals lineup is.

But there seemed no lack of confidence in the postgame talk.

“You’re not going to knock us down,” Rizzo said, recalling a similar eighth-inning jolt in Game 7 of the World Series 11 months ago.

“We gave up a home run to Rajai Davis to tie the game in the eighth inning,” Rizzo said. “It’s part of the journey. You’ve got to embrace it. It’s obviously not a good feeling to lose the way we did, but it’s part of the experience.”

Experience has been a theme the Cubs have emphasized throughout a torrid second half run to the division title and into a series against the loaded Nats.

Maybe that’s why Rizzo no longer seems to be in the “glass case of emotion” he admitted to veteran teammate David Ross during that extra-inning Game 7 victory in Cleveland.

“No, I think I’ll try to keep it all in check this time,” said Rizzo, who has driven in four of the Cubs’ six runs in this series.

Until the bullpen issues in the eighth, starter Jon Lester was almost flawless through the first four innings – giving up a pop-fly, opposite-field homer in the first to Anthony Rendon, then retiring 10 straight.

He pitched into a jam in the fifth, then struck out Trea Turner to leave the bases loaded – unleashing a primal scream as he headed off the mound.

“That was a big moment for us. That was a big moment in the game,” said Lester, the postseason veteran, who shrugged off the sudden awakening of the Nats bats.

“We knew what the task at hand was coming in,” he said. “We knew it was going to be a battle.”

Said Bryant: “I like our chances. I have all the confidence in the world.”

