Super 25 football rankings for Week 5, four new teams join

The top five teams each won by at least 29 points in Week 4. It’s a change of pace from a week ago when the four of the top five teams in the Super 25 all bowed in defeat, opening the door for a new group to slide closer to incumbent No. 1 Lincoln-Way East.

Batavia, Nazareth, Homewood-Flossmoor and Oswego all had no trouble dispatching their opponents to stay unbeaten this season. Batavia racked up 42 points on Glenbard North in a 30-point victory, while Homewood-Flossmoor recorded its second shutout in three games by blanking Bolingbrook.

The biggest upsets were Evanston knocking off Barrington and Lake Forest surviving against No. 7 Lake Zurich. No. 12 Loyola also dropped its second straight game, but given the opponent was No. 14 Brother Rice, the real surprise is the 35-3 final score.

With record and last week’s ranking

1. Lincoln-Way East (4-0) 1

Friday vs. Lincoln-Way Central

2. Batavia (4-0) 2

Friday vs. No. 20 Wheaton-Warrenville South

3. Nazareth (4-0) 3

Friday at Benet

4. Homewood-Flossmoor (4-0) 4

Friday vs. Lincoln-Way West

5. Oswego (4-0) 5

Friday vs. Plainfield East