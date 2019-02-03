‘Spongebob Squarepants’ makes appearance during Super Bowl halftime show

SpongeBob blows bubbles under the sea with his friends. | Nickelodeon

“Spongebob Squarepants” was part of the 2019 Super Bowl halftime show.

The big concert featuring Maroon 5, Travis Scott and Big Boi included an appearance from the Nickelodeon show in reference to its beloved song “Sweet Victory,” which appeared in a 2001 episode. The moment came just before Scott appeared on stage to sing “Sicko Mode” at Mercedes-Benz Stadium.

Fans have been asking for this to happen for years, and the campaign got extra energy following the death of “Spongebob Squarepants” creator Stephen Hillenburg last year.

In the episode, titled “Band Geeks,” Squidward ends up forming a marching band for the Bubble Bowl, which is clearly a reference to the Super Bowl. He starts the Super Bowl scene in the same conductor uniform he wore in the episode.

Maroon 5’s tweet announcing its appearance at the Super Bowl halftime show hinted at a potential Spongebob appearance:

Not everyone has seemed thrilled with Maroon 5’s performance in Atlanta, but the shoutout to Spongebob will surely satisfy a lot of fans of the show (and memes).