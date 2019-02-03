How to watch Super Bowl LIII: Patriots vs. Rams

The biggest sporting event of the year has arrived as the Patriots will take on the Rams in Super Bowl LIII on Sunday evening at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. The matchup pits the three-time defending AFC champions against a resurgent Los Angeles team that’s found a winning identity under young head coach Sean McVay.

CBS will be broadcasting and live streaming the game with kickoff set for 5:30 p.m. CT.

Tom Brady and the Patriots aren’t ready to give up their place at the center of the football world after nearly two decades. The team’s occasional stumbles during the regular season gave way to another dominant series of performances in the playoffs. In the AFC title game, a stellar effort by the offensive line led the way to an overtime victory over the Chiefs.

The Rams, who topped the Saints in the NFC title game, don’t appear intimidated by their opponents. Aaron Donald, the expected Defensive Player of the Year, has spent the week hyping up fans on social media and showing little concern that his teammates will be overmatched Sunday.

“Everybody’s got tendencies. Everyone is going to show what they do at times,” Donald said Tuesday at media day, via Sports Illustrated. “It’s a part of studying, I’m trying to find as much as I can on them so I can have success.”

So we should be in for an exciting night of football, whether the Patriots win their latest championship or the Rams start a potentially legendary era under McVay and Jared Goff. Here’s how to tune in.

When is the Super Bowl?

5:30 p.m. Central time.

What TV channel is it on?

CBS.

How can I stream the Super Bowl?