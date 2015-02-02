Super Bowl XLIX is most-watched show in TV history

Matching the greatness of the game, the Patriots’ 28-24 comeback victory over the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX was the most-watched TV program in U.S. history.

The thrilling game attracted 114.4 million viewers, surpassing last year’s record by 2.2 million. The game’s 47.5 household rating was the highest number in 30 seasons, falling short of the Bears’ 1986 Super Bowl rating of 48.3.

In addition, the game earned a 61.0 local rating in Boston. The only higher local rating in Super Bowl history was Chicago’s 63.0 for the Bears in Super Bowl XX.

MOST-WATCHED PROGRAMS IN U.S. TELEVISION HISTORY

1. 114.4 Million – Super Bowl XLIX, NBC (Feb. 2015)

2. 112.2 Million – Super Bowl XLVIII, FOX (Feb. 2014)

3. 111.3 Million – Super Bowl XLVI, NBC (Feb. 2012)

4. 111.0 Million – Super Bowl XLV, FOX (Feb. 2011)

5. 108.7 Million – Super Bowl XLVII, CBS (Feb. 2013)

6. 106.5 Million – Super Bowl XLIV, CBS (Feb. 2010)

7. 106.0 Million – M.A.S.H. Finale, CBS (Feb. 1983)

8. 98.7 Million – Super Bowl XLIII, NBC (Feb. 2009)

HIGEST-RATED SUPER BOWLS

1. 49.1/73 – Super Bowl XVI, CBS (Jan. 1982)

2. 48.6/69 – Super Bowl XVII, NBC (Jan. 1983)

3. 48.3/70 – Super Bowl XX, NBC (Jan. 1986)

4. 47.5/71 – Super Bowl XLIX, NBC (Last Night’s Game)

5. 47.2/67 – Super Bowl XII, CBS (Jan. 1978)

6. 47.1/74 – Super Bowl XIII, NBC (Jan. 1979)

7. 47.0/71 – Super Bowl XLVI, NBC (Feb. 2012)

8. 46.7/69 – Super Bowl XLVIII, FOX (Feb. 2014)

T9. 46.4/71 – Super Bowl XVIII, CBS (Jan. 1984)

T9. 46.4/63 – Super Bowl XIX, ABC (Jan. 1985)

T9. 46.4/69 – Super Bowl XLVII, CBS (Feb. 2013)

TOP 10 METERED MARKETS FOR SUPER BOWL XLIX

1. Boston, 61.0/85

2. New Orleans, 55.7/72

3. Phoenix, 55.6/82

T4. Detroit, 55.0/71

T4. Norfolk, 55.0/76

6. Chicago, 54.9/72

7. Kansas City, 54.5/75

T8. Denver, 53.7/79

T8. Indianapolis, 53.7/74

10. Buffalo, 53.6/75

*Seattle tied for 17th with a 52.1/89