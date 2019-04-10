Surprise of a really big, really early Chinook: Royal Fish of the Week

James Kelly knows how to take a royal study break.

On Saturday, on a break from studies at Valparaiso University, he fished with his uncles out of Burns Ditch in Portage, Ind. and caught a big king while trolling a copper Stinger Spoon with yellow and red polka dots.

“At first, I thought it was a steelhead, by the way it was fighting, but when it came to the boat, I realized it was a Chinook,” he emailed. “I was also very surprised to see such a big fish this early in April. It is not every day that people catch Chinook salmon in northwest Indiana at this time of the year.”

