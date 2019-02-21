SU swap meet, Pheasant Fest, Indianapolis show: Week 7 of the show season

Overhead photo of an earlier Pheasant Fest; the National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic leads this week of the outdoors show season. Provided

The 2019 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic dominates this weekend of the outdoors show season. But it is not the only thing, Salmon Unlimited has its annual swap meet on Saturday.

For me, it is Pheasant Fest, beginning with a kickoff event Thursday evening, then I will be in the Sun-Times booth at the show every day all day (other than the times when I can get away to check on the show). See my general plans in Wednesday’s column.

Stop by and see me at the Sun-Times booth, the promotions people have a promotion they are running.

This is as big of an event as when the BASS Masters Classic came to Chicago in 2000. Pheasant Fest is broadly based with focuses on habitat and pollinators as much as on hunting.

I am preparing to be overwhelmed, entertained and exhausted by Sunday evening.

For a master list of shows, swap meets, classes, etc., this winter, click here.

Here are the shows and swap meets this weekend:

The 2019 National Pheasant Fest & Quail Classic is Friday through Sunday at the Schaumburg Convention Center. I will be all three days and filing updates.

The Salmon Unlimited Swap Meet is 7 a.m.-noon Saturday at the River Grove Moose Lodge.

Another year goes by and again I have not attended the Indianapolis Boat, Sport and Travel Show, one of the last 10-day shows. Maybe next year. It runs through Sunday, Feb. 24, at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.