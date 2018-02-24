T-wolves: Jimmy Butler has meniscal injury in right knee; out vs. Bulls tonight

MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota All-Star Jimmy Butler will not play in the game against the Bulls tonight as the Timberwolves announced an MRI taken this afternoon showed a meniscal injury in Butler’s right knee.

Earlier, the Wolves declared Butler out for Saturday against the Bulls, his former team.

He was hurt on Friday at Houston in the third quarter, needing assistance to leave the court. The Wolves lost 120-102 to the Rockets.

In his first season with Minnesota, Butler has helped lead the team to the thick of the Western Conference race, averaging 22.2 points per game. They were in fourth place before play on Saturday, in position to end a 13-year absence from the playoffs.

Minnesota Timberwolves guard Jimmy Butler (23) reacts to a knee injury on the court as Houston Rockets guard Chris Paul (3) and team trainers hover over him during the second half of an NBA basketball game Friday, Feb. 23, 2018, in Houston. | Michael Wyke/AP